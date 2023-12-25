172 teams to participate at national science exhibition for children

The state education department and the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) will hold the 50th Rashtriya Bal Vaigyanik Pradarshani (national science exhibition for children) at Balewadi Stadium from December 26 till December 30. At least 172 teams of students from across the country will present their projects at the five-day event. The exhibition will be held at the Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Balewadi, Pune, Maharashtra from December 26 to 30. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

“The exhibition is organised for children on a rotational basis through the NCERT, New Delhi with the help of the state concerned. The main objective of the initiative is to develop a taste for science and a scientific approach amongst students and provide a platform for students of 14 to 18 age group to showcase creativity,” said professor Sunita Farkya, head, department of education in science and mathematics, NCERT at a press conference held at Pune on Monday.

The exhibition will have 207 stalls from all over India. Various government and voluntary organisations will be given an opportunity to participate in 25 stalls selected from the state for new educational thought flow, success stories and successful activities.

“As per the reference guidelines of NCERT New Delhi, the main theme of the exhibition is “Technology and Toys”. At least seven sub-topics have been determined following the main topic keeping in mind the social, environment friendly and present-day needs,” said Suraj Mandhare, Maharashtra state education commissioner.

Science talk and cultural events are being organised at the exhibition.

“Students from other states will get an opportunity to experience the culture and tradition of Maharashtra,” Mandhare said.