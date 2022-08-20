17k cases of cybercrime in 7 months, concerns raised on floor of the House

During the monsoon session of the state legislature, Shivajinagar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Siddharth Shirole on Thursday raised the issue of rise in cybercrime cases in Pune city. He told the assembly that it has come to light that from March to June 2022, cyber thieves have defrauded 1,400 residents under the pretext of online business.

“Currently, a very high volume of online frauds through digital buying and selling is on the rise in Pune and compared to 2021, there will be a huge increase in such cases in 2022,” he said.

Also, it has been noticed since May 2022 that some electricity consumers in Pune city are being sent fake messages in the name of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) to pay their electricity bills. At this juncture, the MLA demanded a detailed investigation into all types of cyber fraud and measures should be taken by the cyber cell in all these cases.

Shirole who is currently collecting data including FIRs from different police stations said he will approach Enforcement Directorate (ED) to put an end to the increasing cybercrime menace in the city.

According to the data made available by the cybercrime branch, as many as 17,000 complaints related to cybercrime were received at the cyber police station and 125 FIRs were lodged in connection with different cyber offences from January to July this year. As many as 2,000 cases out of the total were related to extorting money from victims after stealing personal data from mobile handsets of targeted victims.

The cyber police station currently faces a shortage of manpower which has affected the detection work in a big way. However, recently Pune CP Amitabh Gupta issued directions seeking the registration of cases at the respective police stations where the complainants reside, a move aimed at reducing the burden on cyber police stations.

The city cybercrime cell received 19,023 complaints in 2021 related to crimes like monetary frauds, sending vulgar messages on phones, email hacking, stealing online data and defaming people by posting morphed pictures on social media and other types of economic frauds. As many as 14,950 such complaints were reported in 2020 and 7,795 in 2019.

Police inspector Dagadu Hake, said, “We are promptly investigating the complaints to provide relief to the victims. Residents must also be vigilant about online frauds and must not fall prey to online cyber criminals.”

Cyber complaint cell

*A cyber complaint cell has been started in every police station. One officer and five constables from each police station work under the cell. After the implementation of the cell in the local police stations, complainants will no longer have to go to cyber police station at Shivajinagar.

*Cybercrimes like email hacking as well as misuse of email, incitement through social media, defamation, obscene videos, financial cybercrimes, and mobile, electronic materials will be investigated at police stations.

*The Union Home Ministry has operationalised the national helpline 155260 for preventing financial loss due to cyber fraud.