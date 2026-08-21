Lee Soo-hyuk’s exit sends shock wave among K-drama fans

In a rather shocking move, Korean actor and model Lee Soo-hyuk has reportedly opted out of the Men of the Harem series while the production was underway. According to The Korean Times, Lee’s agency, Saram Entertainment, confirmed the news that the actor withdrew from the project because of schedule issues. Lee Soo-hyuk

Soo-hyuk’s sudden exit has definitely got the fans talking on the internet, as the project had already garnered huge interest. Many fans shared that they were hoping to see Lee Soo-hyuk in one of the consort roles. One of the K-drama fans took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “This man stays jobless 24/7. He’s nowhere to be found in sponsored ads, variety shows, brand events, fan meetings, lead roles, cameos. No one sends him food trucks either. so I’m genuinely curious what kind of busy schedule did he have that made him turn down this offer?”

The series is being directed by Lee Eung-bok, who has previously directed Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, Descendants of the Sun, Mr. Sunshine and Sweet Home. According to reports, the web series is based on a novel with the same name and is a romance-fantasy drama which takes place in a fictional world. As per reports, the story revolves around Latil, an empress of the Tarium Empire, and the political intrigue among her five royal consorts as they compete to win her affection.

The series was scheduled to release next year, with the rest of the cast comprising Suzy, Shin Seung-ho, Dex, Kim Dan and Yoo Jung-hoo. However, Lee’s exit might cause a slight delay in the release. According to The Korean Times, actor Lee Jong-won is being considered as a suitable replacement, but nothing has been confirmed yet. As per reports, an official from Jong-won’s agency, The Black Label, told the Hankook Ilbo that “Lee Jong-won has received an offer to appear in Men of the Harem and is currently in discussions.”