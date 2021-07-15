17-year-old apprehended for stepmother’s murder in Pune

A minor boy was apprehended on Thursday by Pimpri Chinchwad police in Pune for allegedly killing his stepmother in Talegaon Dabhade area on Wednesday night, officials said.

The deceased woman was identified as Rekha (40), a resident of Shrihari Gruha Nirman Society in Talegaon Dabhade area of Pune. She was found lying in a pool of blood in her house. The deceased woman married her neighbour, who was already married and had a 17-year-old son (the accused), after her husband died of cancer two years ago. The woman had a 15-year-old from her first marriage who moved the complaint regarding her mother’s murder by his stepbrother.

Some 8 months ago, both the families moved to Pune for business. The families have a shop and sell food grains by the roadside to make ends meet.

“While the now-deceased woman was at her house, her son had gone to the stepfather’s house for dinner as they had cooked meat. The couple got into a fight about how the man spends more time with the second wife than his own family,” said Senior police inspector Bhaskar Jadhav of Talegaon Dabhade police station.

The 17-year-old got involved in the fight and walked out of the house. He later made a phone call to his wife and called her out as well, according to the complainant. The accused went to the woman’s house and used a sharp weapon to make several gashes on her neck, hands, back, and head, according to the police.

“His wife also sustained injuries on her hand but we suspect she was trying to stop him and got injured in the process. When they walked out nobody suspected the murder. Even the deceased woman was unaware and let them in, as they always visited each other’s homes,” said Senior PI Jadhav.

While the teenager is being produced in the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), his wife was treated for the cut wounds and taken back home by her in-laws. The apprehended boy is married and lives with his wife and parents, according to the police. His wife and he went to school together and are of the same age. They got married in February 2021 at their native place.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 4(25) of Arms Act and Section 37(1)(3) with135 of Maharashtra Police Act was registered at Talegaon Dabhade police station against the minor accused.