17-year-old hotel worker electrocuted to death

In a fatal incident, a 17-year-old hotel worker tragically lost his life due to electrocution while on duty on Monday in Talawade, Police said. Gautam and other workers informed the owner about the possible threat, but owner Ganesh Jagtap ignored the issue. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The deceased has been identified as Gautam Bansode (17), a resident of Nigdi. Bansode was working as a worker at a tea stall in the Talawade area. According to Police, the incident occurred during routine work hours when the young worker came in contact with a refrigerator, leading to a fatal electrocution. As per the complaint filed by Premkumar Bansode, father of the deceased, due to an electrical wiring issue, there was an electric current passing from the refrigerator.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Gautam and other workers informed the owner about the possible threat, but owner Ganesh Jagtap ignored the issue. Reacting to the issue, API Ganesh Kharge said, “Even after knowing the electrical wiring issue, the accused asked Bansode to stand on the fridge to get tea cups.”

Soon after the incident, the victim was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Police authorities rushed to the spot, launching an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic electrocution. Initial findings suggest there were safety lapses and potential negligence regarding electrical hazards within the hotel’s premises.

Accordingly, the police apprehended the hotel owner under relevant sections for negligence leading to death.

A case was registered at Chikhali police station against the accused on Monday under IPC sections 304(ii) and 14(1) of the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2016.