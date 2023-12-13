17-year-old on her way to buy milk molested in society lift

A 17-year-old girl, who was on her way to buy milk, was molested by a man in the lift of the building premises located in the Samarth area. The incident occurred at 11:15 pm on December 10. With the help of society members, the accused was handed over to the police. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The victim promptly informed her mother about the incident upon reaching home. With the help of society members, the accused was handed over to the police.

Samarath police identified the accused as Irfan Khan, a resident of Wanowrie.

Police said the minor girl was sent by her mother to a nearby shop to purchase milk. As she entered the society lift, an unknown assailant entered the lift and touched her inappropriately.

Police sub-inspector (PSI) Deepak Yadav said, “As per the complaint, we have registered an FIR in this case and arrested the accused.”

A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.