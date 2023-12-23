18cr drugs seized this year in Pune

An analysis of the statistics of drug seizure by the anti-narcotic cell for the past three years has revealed a complete shift in the drug trade dynamics in the city in 2023 as the department recorded 126 cases, arrested 215 accused, and seized a staggering ₹18 crores in seized narcotics. In 2021, 107 cases were registered with 154 accused, resulting in seizures worth ₹ 2.5 crores. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the anti-narcotics branch, despite the decrease in seized narcotics from 2021 to 2023, law enforcement agencies have reported a rise in the price of illicit drugs during the past three years.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

In 2021, 107 cases were registered with 154 accused, resulting in seizures worth ₹2.5 crores. Subsequently, 2022 witnessed a significant uptick with 150 cases, 200 accused, and seizures valued at ₹9 crores. The trend continued into 2023, recording 126 cases, 215 accused, and a staggering ₹18 crores in seized narcotics. However, according to the anti-narcotics department, despite registering fewer cases this year, the return has been double the previous year’s.

“The action this year by Pune police against drug cartel has been highest in the past 10 years,” said commissioner of police Retesh Kumaar on Saturday.

Additional commissioner of police (crime) Ramnath Pokle said that the challenges faced in pinpointing specific hotspots where drugs were being peddled. “The information received by the team is usually during the transit period, which does not indicate the actual source,” he said.

“Kondhwa, Hadapsar, and Koregaon Park cases are dominant in the eastern part of the city”, he said.

“The city’s fight against narcotics is far from over, with the need for innovative strategies and continued vigilance to navigate the ever-changing currents of the illicit drug trade,” he added.