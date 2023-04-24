Body found from Pavana dam after 10-hour rescue operation

Pune: The body of 18-year-old boy, who ventured into Pavana dam along with his friends on Sunday, was found on Monday after a rescue operation that lasted for more than 10 hours in Lonavla, said police. Lonavla rural police said search operations started from Sunday 2 pm and went till 7:30 pm. Search operation resumed on Monday at 8 am and the body was found around 2 pm. (HT PHOTO)

The Lonavla rural police identified the youth as Sahil Sawant. The victim had recently completed his Class 12 exam and had come with 18 friends on a picnic on Friday. According to authorities, the group travelled to Lonavla over the weekend and had reserved a private villa. On Sunday morning, the group checked out and went to the dam. Few of them entered the dam waters. While swimming with some of his friends, Sawant disappeared into the waters.

Teams of Lonavla rural police, local trekker groups, including Vanrakshak Maval Sanstha, Shiv Durga Mitra Lonavla and Aapda Mitra Maval, began a search operation for Sawant.

Nilesh Garade from Vanyajiv Rakshak Sanstha Maval said, “As the friends of the deceased were unable to tell us the drowning location, search operation was hampered. We spotted the body with the help of underwater cameras.”

Police sent the body for autopsy before handing it over to the parents.