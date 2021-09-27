2 coaches of Indore-Daund train derail at Lonavala; none injured

PUNE: Two general coaches of the Indore to Daund special train derailed near platform number 1 at Lonavala railway station on Monday. Around 80 passengers travelling in these two coaches were shifted to other coaches and the train continued its journey. No casualties were reported.

Shivaji M Sutar, chief public relations officer, central railway, tweeted, “One trolley of the rear second and third coaches of the 02944 Indore-Daund special derailed at Lonavala station platform while entering the station at 7.50am. No casualty. No line movement is affected. Up and down line traffic is running. Re-railment work is in full swing. After detaching two derailed coaches on site, the front portion with all passengers left safely for destination. Time 9.27am.”

As the train headed for Daund was moving at a very slow speed, there was no major accident.

Manoj Jhawar, spokesperson of the Pune railway division, said, “There were no major repercussions due to the derailment and no train movements were affected from both sides (Mumbai and Pune). The lines were cleared in 15 to 20 minutes. Once the derailed coaches were detached, the train resumed its journey toward Daund. The train reached Pune at 10.25am. The derailed coaches were cleared from the track at 11.15am.”