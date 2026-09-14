PUNE: Two people were killed and 12 others injured, three of them seriously, in a multi-vehicle accident on the Pune-Bengaluru highway near Jambhulwadi in Ambegaon in the wee hours of Sunday. 2 killed, 12 hurt after truck rams truck, setting off multi-vehicle collision on Pune-Bengaluru highway

The deceased were identified as Hridaynath Mohan Gaikwad (47), a resident of Jogeshwari East, Mumbai, and Anandibai Ramchandra Wadkar (50), a resident of Sector 10, Nerul, Navi Mumbai. Both died while undergoing treatment.

According to Sharad Zine, senior inspector at Ambegaon police station, the accident occurred at 12:10 am in front of Laxmi Lodge near Dari Pool. An Ashok Leyland truck, travelling from Satara towards Pune, allegedly rammed into the rear of an Eicher truck.

“The impact caused both vehicles to veer into the opposite lane, where they collided with a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and a Tata Altroz travelling towards Satara. The Eicher truck, Ertiga and Altroz were severely damaged,’’ said Zine.

Police said several occupants sustained serious injuries and were shifted to Bharati Hospital, Morya Hospital, Silver Birch Hospital and Shreyas Hospital for treatment. Twelve people were injured; three are reported to be in serious condition.

Police cleared the accident site and restored traffic movement. The case was registered under sections 105 and 125 (A)(B) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections 184, 177/119, 134(A)(B) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Police said they took the truck owner, Sandeep Gorakh Suryawanshi (45) from Khatav, into custody while efforts were on to arrest the Ashok Leyland truck driver, Pramod Vitthal Wagh (40), a resident of Khatav taluka in Satara district.