2 lift technicians trapped for 15 min inside Yerwada ward office elevator

The 20-year-old lift at the Yerwada ward office, known for recurrent malfunctioning, was back again in focus on Thursday as two technicians who had come for repair work on the elevator, were trapped inside the lift for nearly 15 minutes. Although both of them escaped unhurt, the incident has intensified scrutiny on the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) delayed maintenance and compliance with safety regulations. According to PMC officials, the lift had been non-functional for over eight weeks. (HT)

According to PMC officials, the lift had been non-functional for over eight weeks. While engineers attempted to resume operations last week, the near-tragic mishap during servicing underscored how unsafe the lift has become. It had reportedly broken down at least 15 times a month, drawing sharp criticism from regular visitors and staff alike.

Junior engineer Mahesh Misal of the PMC said that they had called for tenders but due to stringent terms and conditions, contractors failed to qualify for the bid. “Despite that, we have undertaken in-house repairs to make the lift functional again,” he said.

The Yerwada ward office building comprises three floors and sees high footfall daily. The ground floor hosts departments such as Food and Civil Supplies, Social Welfare, Aadhar, and Birth and Death Registration. The first floor houses the Deputy Commissioner of Police and Election Office. The second floor contains Solid Waste Management, Engineering and Assistant Commissioner’s office. The third floor houses the Anti-Encroachment and Electrical departments.

With the lift inoperative, senior citizens and persons with disabilities have been hit the hardest. Sarika Jagtap, a 62-year-old homemaker, said, “The government says everything is digital, but we still need to come here for many essential services. It’s not fair to expect elderly people like me to climb so many stairs. We deserve better infrastructure.”

Experts have urged PMC to consult certified lift inspectors and consider immediate decommissioning of the current unit. Under the Maharashtra Lift Act, every lift must be annually inspected, and failure to comply can result in penal action.