20 drivers return to work; MSRTC to resume bus ops from Thursday

PUNE The Maharashtra State Transport Corporation’s (MSRTC) Pune division is expected to resume normal bus services from Thursday. On Tuesday, at least 20 drivers who were participating in the ongoing strike, rejoined work.

In all, a total of 430 MSRTC staffers have gone back to work.

“Over the last few days since drivers and conductors were on strike, buses were at a standstill. Now some of the drivers have come back and we will be starting regular ST bus operations from Swargate and Wakdewadi ST stands from Thursday onwards,” said MSRTC’s Pune divisional controller, Ramakant Gaikwad.

“Initially, buses will run on major routes like Kolhapur, Aurangabad, Solapur and already Shivneri and Shivshashi buses are operating on the Pune-Mumbai route. If more drivers rejoin work, then the number of buses and routes will increase,” added Gaikwad.

Tuesday was day 18 of the strike. As of now, 500 workers from the Pune division have been suspended by the department.

Currently, contractor-owned Shivshahi and Shivneri buses are operating on various routes from the Swargate, Wakdewadi and Pune railway station ST stands.

A large number of drivers and conductors are still on strike.

“Our strike is going on for our survival, as the organisation is going through financial losses and our demand is to merge it into the state government. I have been suspended from work, but now we won’t stop and will continue the strike till our demands are heard,” said Sanjay Gondhale, an MSRTC driver.