200 drainage chambers break post repairs, citizens question quality of work

In what has prompted concerns over the quality of work as well as the intent of the road department, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has found nearly 200 drainage chambers on 15 roads to have broken after repairs leading to spillage of drainage water on roads and inconvenience to commuters. There were complaints about shoulder and back pain due to uneven and unfinished road works including crumbling drainage chamber covers collapsing inside the drain. (HT PHOTO)

In the past, commuters had to face uneven roads due to drainage chamber covers not aligning with the road surface. There were complaints about shoulder and back pain due to uneven and unfinished road works including crumbling drainage chamber covers collapsing inside the drain. Apart from complaints from citizens, the drainage chambers came under criticism from the union minister of state for civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol and state minister Chandrakant Patil. Subsequently, the PMC repaired at least 407 broken drainage chamber covers only to find nearly 200 out of them broken again.

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Amol Zhende said, “The road department has been instructed about the spots where citizens are finding it difficult to commute. At the same time, the PMC officials have been instructed to ensure that the work that is carried out lasts for a long time and citizens do not suffer due to uneven surfaces.”

It was a huge embarrassment for the state government when President Draupadi Murmu had to navigate potholes on her way to Raj Bhavan during her visit to Pune in September last year. The President’s office expressed displeasure over the poor condition of roads, and even wrote a letter to the PMC top brass and police regarding the apathy on the part of the PMC in repairing the roads despite being informed about the President’s visit a month in advance.

Wagholi Housing Societies Association (WHSA) director Sanjeev Patil lambasted the PMC road department for not being proactive about road construction and repairs. “Despite a constitutional authority like the President of India complaining, the PMC road department has not learned any lesson as it knows that it cannot be held accountable. The PMC road department has conveniently ignored road and chamber repair work in Wagholi, leading to accidents and injuries due to broken drainage chamber covers. Prosecution by the police and termination of services of corrupt and negligent employees is the only solution forward,” Patil said.