2024 HSC exams: Rise in cheating cases as compared to last year

Pune: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education's (MSBSHSE) strict measures to curb malpractices during the Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations seem to have failed to score desired results as the number of cheating cases has increased this year as compared to 2023. State board data shows the HSC exam that started on February 21 has seen 234 cheating cases till date as compared to 247 registered in 2023.

According to the data released by the state board, the HSC exam that started on February 21 has seen 234 cheating cases till date as compared to the total 247 registered in 2023. The HSC exams will go on till March 19 in arts, commerce, science and vocational streams.

During 2023, several incidents were reported across the state where question paper was leaked, teachers helped students by providing copy material and FIRs were lodged during the HSC exams.

As per the 2024 data, the highest number of cheating cases, 54, were registered on February 29 for chemistry and political science papers, followed by 50 on February 27 for physics paper and 48 on March 6 for biology and history papers.

The state board along with district authorities is running a “copy-free” campaign to make the HSC and SSC exams copy-free this year. Strict rules were implemented, flying squads and vigilance teams at exam centres were increased besides CCTV camera cover.

“We are monitoring every division for the ongoing board exams and action will be taken against students found cheating,” said Sharad Gosavi, chairperson, MSBSHSE.