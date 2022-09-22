20-year-old crushed after dumper coming from wrong side hits bike on Pune-Ahmednagar highway

A 20-year-old youth was killed after his two-wheeler was hit by a dumper driving down the wrong side of the road near Jagtap dairy, Lonikand at Pune - Ahmednagar highway on Tuesday.

The youth, identified as Saurabh Satish Sabale was a resident of Koregaon Bhima and worked at a medical store. He had recently completed his pharmaceutical education, said police officials.

Assistant sub-inspector Suhas Patil, who is the investigation officer in the case said, “On Tuesday, at around 2pm Sabale was heading towards Koregaon Bhima from Wagholi. The duper truck hit his vehicle at the crossing junction near Jagtap dairy. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead. The dumper driver fled the spot and left his vehicle.”

A case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (whoever causes hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life), 338 (whoever causes grievous hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life) 304 a (causing death by negligence) , 427 (whoever commits mischief and thereby causes loss) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act has been registered at Lonikand police station.