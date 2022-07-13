20-year-old electrocuted in Pune

Pune: A 20-year-old youth was electrocuted on Tuesday after he came in contact with a broken cable which in turn came in touch with high tension live wire of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) that fell on him near Sawai Hotel on Sinhagad road.

Following the incident, Dattawadi police have registered a case pertaining to accidental death.

According to officials, the deceased has been identified as Rohit Sampat Thorat, a resident of Pune. The incident happened early morning at around 7 am when Thorat was on his way to buy milk.

During early hours, a message of a high-tension wire of MSEDCL had broken near Dattawadi was being circulated on social media.

In its press statement, MSEDCL stated that preliminary investigation revealed that, one of the three phases of the low voltage line was broken and was hanging on the footpath near Sawai Hotel. The broken cable was not carrying electric supply as the fuse blew up after it got snapped.

“However, in an attempt to remove the wire an unauthorised individual pulled it. The broken cable came in contact with high tension live cable resulting in his death due to electrocution,” said MSEDCL.

MSEDCL said the state government about this fatal incident. Officials have visited the spot and initiated a detailed investigation. According to it further course of action will decided. In its press statement, MSEDCL has announced an immediate relief of ₹20,000 to victim’s family.