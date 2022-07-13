20-year-old electrocuted in Pune
Pune: A 20-year-old youth was electrocuted on Tuesday after he came in contact with a broken cable which in turn came in touch with high tension live wire of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) that fell on him near Sawai Hotel on Sinhagad road.
Following the incident, Dattawadi police have registered a case pertaining to accidental death.
According to officials, the deceased has been identified as Rohit Sampat Thorat, a resident of Pune. The incident happened early morning at around 7 am when Thorat was on his way to buy milk.
During early hours, a message of a high-tension wire of MSEDCL had broken near Dattawadi was being circulated on social media.
In its press statement, MSEDCL stated that preliminary investigation revealed that, one of the three phases of the low voltage line was broken and was hanging on the footpath near Sawai Hotel. The broken cable was not carrying electric supply as the fuse blew up after it got snapped.
“However, in an attempt to remove the wire an unauthorised individual pulled it. The broken cable came in contact with high tension live cable resulting in his death due to electrocution,” said MSEDCL.
MSEDCL said the state government about this fatal incident. Officials have visited the spot and initiated a detailed investigation. According to it further course of action will decided. In its press statement, MSEDCL has announced an immediate relief of ₹20,000 to victim’s family.
-
Pune Metro line 3 completes 1,000th pile at Balewadi
Pune: The work of Pune Metro line 3 (PML3) between Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar route has reached 1,000 pilings on Tuesday, officials said. Piles are concrete foundations that run about 25 metres below the ground. The construction of the 23-km-long project is jointly launched by the Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited (PICTMRL), a Tata Group's special purpose vehicle company, and the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority. One station pile cap stands on six such pilings.
-
U.P. Board: Rate list of NCERT syllabus-based books sent to DIoSs
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad aka U.P. Board has issued the latest list of its prescribed books for class 9 to class 12 based on NCERT syllabus. The copyright of a total of 67 books of 34 subjects has been taken by the U.P. Board from the National Council of Educational Research and Training and the list has also been sent to all the district inspectors of schools (DIoSs) of the state.
-
Frequent power outages irk Bavdhan, Porwal road residents
PUNE Frequent power fluctuations in some areas of Bavdhan and Porwal road of Lohegaon are disrupting the daily routine of residents who have alleged that the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited is carrying out only temporary repairs and not providing a lasting solution to the problem.
-
Mild tremors felt in Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada distts
Mild tremors were reported in Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada districts on Tuesday, making it the eighth such incident since June 23. The State Disaster Management Monitoring Centre confirmed it to be a mild earthquake of 1.8 magnitude. The Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada district and Madikeri surroundings in Kodagu district had also experienced mild tremors of the same magnitude on Sunday also . In the backdrop of the repeated tremors, the residents are now panicking.
-
Railways gear up for Kanwar Yatra with spl trains and extended runs
The railways have decided to extend the run of two trains for the convenience of devotees who will bring kanwar from Haridwar during the Kanwar Yatra that starts from July 14. Senior divisional commercial manager, Moradabad division, Sudhir Singh said that Delhi- Saharanpur and Delhi- Shamli passenger trains will now operate till Hardwar due to the Kanwar Yatra. A mela special train will also operate daily between Moradabad and Luxar in Hardwar district.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics