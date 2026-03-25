21 cartridges found in Kharat’s possession; police probe possible use in sacrifice rituals

PUNE/NASHIK: The recovery of 21 cartridges, including five used ones, from self-styled godman Ashok Kharat has become a key focus of the investigation, with police probing whether the ammunition was used in alleged human or animal sacrifice rituals. Recovery of 21 cartridges from self-styled godman Ashok Kharat has prompted police to probe whether the ammunition was used in alleged human or animal sacrifice rituals. (HT)

A Nashik court on Tuesday remanded Kharat to five more days of police custody in connection with multiple cases of alleged sexual abuse of women.

While the police had sought a week’s custody, the court of additional chief judicial magistrate KH Patil granted five days to the special investigation team (SIT) to continue its probe.

Assistant public prosecutor Shailendra Bagade told the court that Kharat’s custodial interrogation was crucial, particularly in light of the cartridges and a revolver recovered from his possession.

“During the course of investigation, the police found 21 cartridges, including five used ones. The SIT needs to ascertain whether these were used for human or animal sacrifices, as the accused is suspected to have practised black magic,” Bagade said.

Kharat was arrested by the Nashik City Police on March 18 and remanded to custody till March 24. The state government constituted an SIT on March 23, headed by IPS officer Tejaswi Satpute, to investigate the case.

Police have so far identified six victims. Five women have directly filed complaints alleging sexual abuse, while in one case, a former staffer lodged a complaint stating that his wife was assaulted by Kharat.

Investigators told the court that some complainants alleged that Kharat performed rituals involving tigers and snakes at his temple near Mirgaon in Sinnar taluka. However, the police later found that the animals used in such rituals were fake.

The prosecution also said that deer musk (kasturi), a banned wildlife product, was recovered from Kharat, and further probe is needed to determine if he possessed more such material.

Bagade said the SIT’s intervention has led to more victims coming forward, and there is a possibility of additional complaints being registered in the coming days. The probe is also focusing on Kharat’s assets, including land and bungalows in parts of Nashik and Shirdi in Ahilyanagar district.

During the hearing, Kharat’s defence counsel denied all allegations against him.

The defence counsel Sachin Bhate opposed Kharat’s further remand stating that the grounds that the remand are being sought are “repetitive” in nature.

“During the previous hearing, the police had prayed for Kharat’s remand which is similar to the ones made this time. Hence, the court should not grant any further remand.” said Bhate.

About the use of the five cartridges Bhate said that the police are speculating that Kharat could have used it for human or animal sacrifices. “Police remand cannot be sought on the basis of speculation. There is no evidence to suggest the cartridges were used for human or animal sacrifices,” he said, informing the court that Kharat has a licence for his revolver.