2,158 Ayush seats vacant in Maharashtra after three CAP rounds

As many as 2,158 seats in Ayurveda, Homoeopathy and Unani courses remain vacant across Maharashtra after the completion of three rounds of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for the academic year 2026-27. The CET Cell has announced a special fourth CAP round for BAMS, BHMS and BUMS admissions before the stray vacancy round. The seat allotment list for the special fourth CAP round will be declared on November 11. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Of the total 13,750 seats across 204 colleges, 11,592 (84.30%) have been filled, according to data released by the State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell.

Of the three courses, Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) has the highest number of vacant seats at 977, with only 3,042 of the 4,019 seats filled, taking the admission rate to 75.69%. This includes 947 vacant seats in private colleges and 30 in government colleges.

Also, Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) has 1,151 vacant seats, including 1,026 in private colleges and 125 in government colleges. Against a total intake of 9,303 seats across 139 colleges, 8,152 admissions have been recorded, translating into an occupancy rate of 87.62%.

Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS) has the fewest vacancies, with 30 of its 428 seats remaining unfilled. Of these, 29 are in private colleges and one in a government college. The course has recorded 398 admissions, with an occupancy rate of 92.99%.

Meanwhile, the CET Cell has announced a special fourth CAP round for BAMS, BHMS and BUMS admissions before the stray vacancy round. The seat allotment list for the special fourth CAP round will be declared on November 11.