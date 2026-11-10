Karnal ranked among India’s top 3 cleanest cities for second year

Under the Swachh Survekshan, Karnal has been selected for an award by President Droupadi Murmu for the second consecutive year for securing a place among India’s top three cleanest cities. MC commissioner Saloni Sharma termed the award a historic moment for Karnal and a collective effort by the sanitation staff and the civic body. (HT File)

Last year, the Karnal municipal corporation (KMC) received an award from the President for getting the third position in the country.

Officials said that the ranking announcement will occur on November 11 at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, where the President will present the award.

MC commissioner Saloni Sharma termed the award a historic moment for Karnal and a collective effort by the sanitation staff and the civic body.

Mayor Renu Bala Gupta, on the other hand, thanked Union minister and Karnal MP Manohar Lal Khattar as well as the citizens for their contribution.