15 Bangladeshi nationals detained in Gurugram over lack of valid documents

Gurugram police detained 15 Bangladeshi nationals, including a woman, from the Bajghera area on Monday for allegedly residing in India without valid travel or immigration documents, officials said. All 15 have been shifted to the detention centre in Manesar.

The operation was carried out by the Gurugram police’s proclaimed offenders (PO) staff following a tip-off and subsequent investigation.

Police said the detained individuals possessed identity cards and other documents issued in Bangladesh, but preliminary inquiries found that they did not have valid passports, visas or other documents authorising their stay in India.

Gurugram police spokesperson Sandeep Turan said the individuals belonged to different parts of Bangladesh and had allegedly entered India with the assistance of agents.

“They reportedly crossed into West Bengal by waterways, border fencing or pipelines before travelling to Gurugram,” he said.

Police said further legal proceedings were underway in accordance with the prescribed procedure.

On Saturday, HT reported that the Gurugram Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), in a joint operation with Special Operations Group (SOG) teams from Nuh and Rohtak, had detained 14 Bangladeshi nationals for allegedly residing in India without valid documents.