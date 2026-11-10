15 Bangladeshi nationals detained in Gurugram over lack of valid documents
Police said the detained individuals possessed identity cards and other documents issued in Bangladesh, but preliminary inquiries found that they did not have valid passports, visas or other documents
Gurugram police detained 15 Bangladeshi nationals, including a woman, from the Bajghera area on Monday for allegedly residing in India without valid travel or immigration documents, officials said. All 15 have been shifted to the detention centre in Manesar.
The operation was carried out by the Gurugram police’s proclaimed offenders (PO) staff following a tip-off and subsequent investigation.
Police said the detained individuals possessed identity cards and other documents issued in Bangladesh, but preliminary inquiries found that they did not have valid passports, visas or other documents authorising their stay in India.
Gurugram police spokesperson Sandeep Turan said the individuals belonged to different parts of Bangladesh and had allegedly entered India with the assistance of agents.
“They reportedly crossed into West Bengal by waterways, border fencing or pipelines before travelling to Gurugram,” he said.
Police said further legal proceedings were underway in accordance with the prescribed procedure.
On Saturday, HT reported that the Gurugram Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), in a joint operation with Special Operations Group (SOG) teams from Nuh and Rohtak, had detained 14 Bangladeshi nationals for allegedly residing in India without valid documents.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMihika Shah
Mihika Shah is a Correspondent of the Gurugram bureau at the Hindustan Times, where she covers civic issues, residents' grievances, education and culture and art. She joined the Gurugram bureau in 2025, and has done her graduation from Delhi University followed by specialisation in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Chennai. While growing up, Mihika always aspired to be a journalist. She believes that journalism demands both passion and compassion. She thrives on breaking exclusive stories and covering issues which are often overlooked. Through her on-ground reporting, she seeks to understand Gurugram as a city beyond its high-rises and glass towers. She believes the best stories emerge from persistent reporting and looking beyond the obvious. Her reporting focuses on issues that directly impact everyday life, with an emphasis on public infrastructure and community concerns. She strives to bring observational depth to her reportage. She also manages the weekly column called Concern for Gurugram, which is published every Wednesday. She is a team player who values open communication and ideas. Her native place is Uttarakhand and her connection to mountains also draws her to stories on the environment. Beyond news reporting, Mihika loves talking and writing about cinema and pop culture. She also likes to travel and explore new places and cuisine.Read More
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