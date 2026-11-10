GMDA floats ₹4.22 crore tender to upgrade green belts along six roads

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has floated a ₹4.22 crore tender to develop, upgrade and maintain green belts along six major sector-dividing roads in the city.

The roads include those dividing Sectors 21 and 22, 22 and 23, 4 and 9A, 4 and 3A, 3A and 9A, and 5 and 6. The last date for submission of bids is November 16.

GMDA officials said the initiative is aimed at improving neglected green spaces through landscaping, plantation, infrastructure upgrades and regular horticultural maintenance.

The work includes planting trees and shrubs, cutting grass, pruning and removing unwanted vegetation, along with other horticultural activities. The project also covers the repair and reconstruction of boundary walls and fencing. Civil works will be undertaken along green belt stretches from Mullahera village towards Anand Farm and Rezangla Chowk, officials said.

Under the tender conditions, the selected contractor will have six months to complete the development and upgradation work, followed by a 36-month maintenance period. The contractor will be responsible for maintaining the green belts for three years after the development work is completed.

“The reconstruction of green belts and maintenance of green belts for next three years will ensure that the improved green spaces remain functional and well maintained after these are developed,” said a GMDA official.

According to the authority, its urban environment division, which oversees horticultural activities, planted more than 33,000 trees and 581,000 shrubs across the city in the year leading up to this year’s monsoon.