21st Pune International Film Festival postponed

Published on Dec 23, 2022 11:52 PM IST

The festival committee had begun accepting entries for its Marathi films competition section in October this year

Dr Jabbar Patel, president of Pune Film Foundation, said, the Pune International Film Festival has been postponed due to some unforeseen circumstances. The new dates of the festival will be announced soon. (HT PHOTO)
ByPrachi Bari

The 21st Pune International Film Festival (PIFF), jointly organised by the Pune Film Foundation and Government of Maharashtra, between January 12 and 19, 2023, has been postponed due to some ‘unforeseen circumstances.’

Dr Jabbar Patel, president of Pune Film Foundation, said, “The Pune International Film Festival has been postponed due to some unforeseen circumstances. The new dates of the festival will be announced soon.”

PIFF was postponed twice in 2021. It was supposed to start on March 4 and later between March 11 and March 18, but was held form December 2 to 9, 2021.

New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 24, 2022
