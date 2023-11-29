close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / 21-year-old allegedly murdered by gay partner

21-year-old allegedly murdered by gay partner

ByNadeem Inamdar
Nov 29, 2023 06:20 AM IST

A 21-year-old youth was grievously stabbed with a knife by an unidentified person at Bakori Road Wagholi on Tuesday evening. The injured was admitted to a nearby hospital and later rushed to Sassoon General Hospital where he was proclaimed dead on arrival.

While being taken to the hospital, the victim told a witness the name of the male accused who knifed him over an alleged love affair. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
According to the police, the deceased was final year BBA student studying at a college in Wagholi and living at a hostel in the same area. While being taken to the hospital, the victim told a witness the name of the male accused who knifed him over an alleged love affair.

Lonikand senior police inspector said that two teams have been formed to find the accused.

