21-year-old arrested for killing minor in Fursungi

A minor boy was among two people booked for the murder of a 16-year-old boy over an argument they had while swimming in a well in Chandwadi village in Fursungi area. While the adult has been remanded to police custody, the police are yet to apprehend the minor in the case.

The deceased was identified as Rehman Prashant Vanve (16) also known as Rehman Ansari and a resident of Mahadevnagar in Manjari-Budrukh.

The arrested man was identified as Rohit Kadam (21) who worked in an automobile showroom nearby and has been remanded to police custody until April 23 by a local court on Sunday.

The deceased, a Class 9 student, lived in the same area as the two accused and was a part of a group of local boys who went to the well in Fursungi to swim regularly, according to the police.

“They went there often with seven to eight other people. That day after swimming they were at the edge of the well and they had a scuffle over something after which these two pushed him in the well. The well is 70 feet deep with 30 feet of water,” said police sub inspector RS Dhaware of Hadapsar police station who is investigating the case.

The boys did not try to save him and threw his phone away before fleeing the spot, according to the complaint in the matter.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by the father of the deceased child, Prashant Vanve (35), a resident of Mahadevnagar in Manjari-Budrukh area near Hadapsar.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 201 (destruction of evidence), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Hadapsar police station.