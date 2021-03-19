22-kg marijuana seized from youth in Bibwewadi

The Bibwewadi police station sleuths seized 22 kg marijuana worth ₹5.16 lakh from an Osmanabad resident identified as Nisar Modin Jamadar (25). The Detection Branch (DB) of Bibwewadi police station, Pune city police seized the drugs.

Jamadar (25), a resident of Loni Kalbhor and originally comes from Sindgaon in Tuljapur taluka of Osmanabad district of the state.

A team led by assistant police inspector Rajesh Usgaonkar, in-charge of the Detection Branch (DB) crack team was patrolling during the night of March 16. It was around midnight that the sleuths came across Jamadar who was waiting near Aai Mata temple near Goyal Garden on Gangadham-Shatrunjai Mandir road. He was carrying the marijuana in a sack on a motorcycle and immediately taken into custody by the patrolling team.

An FIR was lodged against Jamadar for offences under relevant sections of the NDPS Act. He was produced before a local court that remanded him to police custody until March 20.

The arrest took place under the guidance of DCP (Zone 5) Namrata Patil, ACP (Wanowrie division) Rajendra Galande, and senior police inspector Sunil Zavre. The team included police inspector (crime) Anita Hiwarkar, API Rajesh Usgaonkar, and police personnel Sham Lohomkar, Amit Pujari, Satish More, Atul Mhangade, Amol Shitole, Tanaji Sagar, Shrikant Kulkarni, Dipak Lodha, and Rahul Kothawale.

On March 10, the anti-narcotics cell (I) of the Pune city police crime branch arrested six foreigners, including three women, for illegal drug trading. The anti-narcotics sleuths had recovered ₹68.86 lakh worth of Mephedrone (MD) and Cocaine drugs from the accused.

The arrested persons were identified as Manfred Daud Manda (30), Annastazia David (26), Hasan Ali Kasid (32), Bekai Hamis Faomi (42), all natives of Tanzania; and Shamim Nandawula (30) and Persey Naiga (25) from Uganda.