23-year-old murdered in Baramati

ByNadeem Inamdar
Dec 21, 2024 06:04 AM IST

The accused have been identified as Nandkishore Punjabrao Ambhore, Mahesh Nandkumar Khandale and Sangram Khandale

Three youths hacked to death a 23-year-old man in Baramati on Thursday night. The victim, identified as Aniket Sadashiv Gajakas, was attacked with koytas on his face, neck and eyes leading to his death. Sub-inspector Gajanan Cheke said that the victim was killed as he was found talking to the maternal sister of one of the accused. The accused have been identified as Nandkishore Punjabrao Ambhore, Mahesh Nandkumar Khandale and Sangram Khandale. An FIR was lodged against them by the deceased’s brother advocate Abhishek Sadashiv Gajakas, Baramati police said.

An FIR was lodged against them by the deceased’s brother advocate Abhishek Sadashiv Gajakas, Baramati police said. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
An FIR was lodged against them by the deceased's brother advocate Abhishek Sadashiv Gajakas, Baramati police said. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

