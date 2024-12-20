23-year-old murdered in Baramati

Three youths hacked to death a 23-year-old man in Baramati on Thursday night. The victim, identified as Aniket Sadashiv Gajakas, was attacked with koytas on his face, neck and eyes leading to his death. Sub-inspector Gajanan Cheke said that the victim was killed as he was found talking to the maternal sister of one of the accused. The accused have been identified as Nandkishore Punjabrao Ambhore, Mahesh Nandkumar Khandale and Sangram Khandale. An FIR was lodged against them by the deceased’s brother advocate Abhishek Sadashiv Gajakas, Baramati police said.

