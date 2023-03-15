24x7 water project helped identify, stop leakage in Pune

The city’s water leakage issue was partially resolved by the 24x7 water scheme, and as of today, 84 MLD (million litres per day) of leakage has been stopped. The city’s water leakage issue was partially resolved by the 24x7 water scheme (HT FILE PHOTO)

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “The main intention of the scheme was to stop leakages and provide equal water distribution across the city. Though the scheme got delayed, we are expecting that by February 2024, the project will be complete.”

“The main challenge was to lay the water pipelines on 1,800 km of roads. Another challenge was to acquire land for the project,” he said.