Home / Cities / Pune News / 24x7 water project helped identify, stop leakage in Pune

24x7 water project helped identify, stop leakage in Pune

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 15, 2023 11:23 PM IST

The city’s water leakage issue was partially resolved by the 24x7 water scheme, and as of today, 84 MLD (million litres per day) of leakage has been stopped

The city’s water leakage issue was partially resolved by the 24x7 water scheme, and as of today, 84 MLD (million litres per day) of leakage has been stopped.

The city’s water leakage issue was partially resolved by the 24x7 water scheme (HT FILE PHOTO)
The city’s water leakage issue was partially resolved by the 24x7 water scheme (HT FILE PHOTO)

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “The main intention of the scheme was to stop leakages and provide equal water distribution across the city. Though the scheme got delayed, we are expecting that by February 2024, the project will be complete.”

“The main challenge was to lay the water pipelines on 1,800 km of roads. Another challenge was to acquire land for the project,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out