27-yr-old ends life; spouse, in-laws held for harassment
PUNE A man and his parents were arrested for allegedly driving his wife to commit suicide
The 27-year-old woman was involved in an extra marital affair and was in a live-in relationship with another man. She jumped from the 10th floor of Yin Yang society in Kharadi, said police.
The police have registered a case against the husband, identified as Bhupendra Yadav , father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav and mother-in-law Rajkumari Yadav.
The in-laws and her husband came to know about the affair and had been harassing her continuously which prompted her to take the extreme step.
Investigating officer API Manohar Sonwane said that accused have been arrested for harassing her mentally and physically which led to the victim committing suicide.
The accused had been booked under IPC 498 (a) ( whoever, being the husband or the relative of the husband of a woman, subjects such woman to cruelty ) , 306 ( abetment to suicide ) and 34 ( common intention ).
Kolkata Police arrests prime accused in Mograhat twin murder case
Jane Alam Mollah, the main accused in the murder of two men at Mograhat in South 24 Parganas district, was arrested by the Kolkata police from Tollygunge on Sunday, police said. Barun Chakraborty, 26, a civic volunteer at Mograhat police station and his a local trader, 28, friend Malay Makhal, were found murdered on Saturday morning inside a factory owned by Mollah. Mollah went into hiding later. The Kolkata police was alerted.
Retired armyman kills self after shooting wife in Haryana’s Rohtak
A retired armyman allegedly shot his wife dead and then turned his licensed gun on himself at Rohtak's Bhagwatipur village, police said on Sunday. The couple, 58-year-old man and his wife 53-year-old wife, had two sons, who are married, and a daughter. Rohtak police spokesperson Sunny Loura said the retired armyman shot at his wife, who was sitting in a chair, and then himself at their house after a verbal spat.
Your Space: Private schools, parents should settle fee issues amicably
Allow flexibility in fee payment The pandemic has had a serious impact on our lives, but perhaps no other area of our lives was as profoundly impacted as the education of our children. It led to unforeseen issues for both, the schools as well as the children and their parents. Those who are impacted economically are facing challenges on several fronts. Incidents of parents being manhandled on the school premises are deeply disturbing.
Karauli tension: Sec 144 imposed in 17 districts of Rajasthan ahead of festivals
After the recent arson and violence incident that occurred in Rajasthan's Karauli district, 17 district administrations in the state, including Jaipur, have imposed section 144 CrPC ahead of festivals, officials said. The restrictions by multiple districts have been imposed for approximately a month from April 8, officials said. The decision was taken a day after the home department issued guidelines for organising events and festivals. The guideline also directs strict compliance with sound pollution rules.
Test blasts for Supertech twin towers today; traffic to be briefly suspended
Noida is set to see test blasts to raze down the illegally built Supertech twin towers on Sunday afternoon. The Edifice Engineering and Jet Demolitions has been roped in by the Noida authority, and the residents living nearby have been asked to stay indoors. The actual demolition blast of the 32-storeyed Supertech twin towers -- Apex and Ceyane -- are expected to be done on May 22.
