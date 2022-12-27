293 roadside deaths in Pune in 2022, the highest number for five years

According to data released by the Pune City Traffic Police, nearly 293 Punekars lost their lives in road accidents in the city in 2022. In comparison to previous years, 2022 recorded the highest number of roadside fatalities. Previously in 2018, the city had recorded 253 deaths in road mishaps.

In 2022 (until November), Pune city recorded a total of 748 accidents in which 293 people lost their lives. According to data, 741 road mishaps claimed the lives of 255 people in 2021. Similarly, in 2020, approximately 143 fatalities were recorded in 491 accidents, while in 2019, the number was 206 in 791 accidents. As far as 2018 is concerned, 253 people lost their lives in 899 road accidents.

Data clearly shows that the number of accidents recorded in 2022 were 748 as compared to 741 in 2021, at the same time accidental deaths also increased from 255 in 2021 to 293 in 2022.

In response to the figures, Vijay Magar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Traffic Pune City said, “It is true that there is a rise in accidents but to curb accidents we have identified 19 black spots at various locations throughout Pune and have started work to address the issues. “

He said that deputed personnel should submit a detailed report about the accident so that the exact reason for the mishap could be identified.

“Based on the reports filed by the traffic officer in charge of a specific spot, we will decide to take necessary steps at that particular spot.’’

Magar went on to say that there are numerous reasons for frequent accidents, including overspeeding, lane cutting, driving on the wrong side of the road, drinking and driving, engineering errors, and so on.

“We will determine the exact cause of each accident through detailed study reports, and we will make the necessary changes at that location,” he informed.

Magar also stated that Pune police had approached many technical survey and engineering firms about collaborating with them so that their technical advice could help the department reduce road accidents.

According to data shared by the Pune Traffic Police, in 2022 Hadapsar police station recorded the highest number of accidents with 85, followed by Warje with 77 accidents and Lonikand, where 68 mishaps were registered.

Similarly, Samarth police station recorded the lowest 3 accidents in the city which were followed by 5 in Lashkar and 6 accidents each in Faraskhana and Vishrambaug areas.

Data further states that in 2022 Loni Kalbhor police station recorded the highest number of accidental deaths at 46 followed by 31 in Lonikand and 21 in Hadapsar. Similarly, Khadak police station recorded no accidental deaths in the city which was followed by a solitary death in Bund Garden and 2 fatalities in Lashkar police station jurisdiction.