3 injured after tree falls on autorickshaw

Pune: A Gulmohar tree crashes down on an autorickshaw near the Dashabhuja Ganapati Mandir in Kothrud at around 9:15 am on Saturday, injuring three persons sitting inside the three-wheeler, said police authorities. Kothrud fire brigade officials rushed to the spot after receiving the alert and rescued the persons trapped in the autorickshaw. (HT PHOTO)

Gajanan Pathrudkar, station officer, Kothrud Fire Station, said, “The old tree was infested with termites. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.”

