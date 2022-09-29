Home / Cities / Pune News / 3 minors detained for assaulting man over dispute

3 minors detained for assaulting man over dispute

Published on Sep 29, 2022 08:42 PM IST

ByShrinivas Deshpande

Sinhagad road police on Wednesday apprehended three minors for brutally assaulting a man with sharp weapons over a past dispute.

According to a complaint filed by Adesh Suresh Sonawane (30), a group of five minor boys attacked him with sickles and wooden sticks on Wednesday morning at around 10 near in Dhayari area.

The complainant said, a month ago he caught one of the minor’s sniffing petrol and advised him to stay away from all kinds of drug activity. But the 15-year-old decided to settle old scores with the complainant.

On Wednesday morning, when Sonawane was at a shop, a group of minor boys attacked him with sickles and wooden sticks and threatened him to stay away from them.

Passersby admitted him to a private hospital where he is undergoing treatment and has sustained 8-10 stitches.

“We have registered a case in connection with the incident and we will take stern action against the culprits,” said Sailesh Sankhe, senior police inspector at Sinhagad road police station.

“As of now we have detained three minors and a search is underway for other culprits,” told Sankhe.

Officials informed that one of the minor accused was involved in many body offences registered at Sinhagad road police station.

A first information report (FIR) in the case is registered under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 143 (Punishment for unlawful assemble), 147 (Punishment for rioting) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant sections of Arms Act.

