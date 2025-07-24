Search
3 miscreants assault 2 persons, vandalise 21 vehicles

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 24, 2025 08:48 am IST

The gang damaged 15 rickshaws, 3 cars, 2 school buses, and a tempo. When three residents tried to stop them, the goons attacked and injured them.

Pune: Three men caused chaos by damaging nearly 21 vehicles and assaulting two residents between midnight and 1 am in Dhankawadi area Wednesday morning.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

According to the police, the trio on a two-wheeler created havoc in Saraswati Chowk, Keshav Complex and Navnath Nagar areas. The gang damaged 15 rickshaws, 3 cars, 2 school buses, and a tempo. When three residents tried to stop them, the goons attacked and injured them.

The attackers fled before the police reached the spot. Sahakarnagar police have collected CCTV footages to identify the culprits.

A case has been filed against the three accused under Sections 324 (1) (2), 324(4),151 (1) (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 7(1) of the Criminal Amendment Act.

