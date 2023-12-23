close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / 35 leopards rescued in Maha in three years

35 leopards rescued in Maha in three years

ByNadeem Inamdar
Dec 24, 2023 06:54 AM IST

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Wildlife SOS and the Maharashtra forest department during a joint operation retrieved a female leopard from a 50-foot-deep well in Manjarwadi village, located in Junnar forest range

In the past three years, as many as 35 leopards and cubs were rescued and reunited in the state. The joint effort was carried out by Wildlife SOS along with the forest department since 2021.

Upon retrieval, the 7-8-year-old leopard underwent an on-site examination. (HT PHOTO)
Upon retrieval, the 7-8-year-old leopard underwent an on-site examination. (HT PHOTO)

Mahendra Dhore, manager, Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre, said, “ Wildlife SOS along with the forest department has rescued and reunited nearly 35 leopards in Maharashtra. Leopards rescued from distress situations like having fallen into a well are treated for injuries and released into the same area from where they are caught after a few days.”

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Wildlife SOS and the Maharashtra forest department during a joint operation retrieved a female leopard from a 50-foot-deep well in Manjarwadi village, located in Junnar forest range.

Earlier during the day, a farmer reported to the forest department that a leopard had fallen into a well.

Upon retrieval, the 7-8-year-old leopard underwent an on-site examination. The initial assessment indicated minor scrapes and scratches, likely incurred during the fall into the well. Subsequently, the Wildlife SOS team transported the leopard to the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre for further evaluation and care.

Dr Chandan Sawane, veterinary officer at Wildlife SOS, said, “The leopard is currently under our care. After a thorough examination, we found that she had suffered minor injuries, and we are providing her with the necessary medical attention. Our team is dedicated to ensuring her swift recovery and eventual release back into her natural habitat .”

Amit Bhise, assistant conservator of forests, Junnar division, said, “The coordination between the forest department and Wildlife SOS was instrumental in the success of this rescue operation. As soon as we received the call, our teams acted swiftly to ensure the safety and well-being of the leopard .”

Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, highlighted the ongoing threat posed by open wells to wild animals and emphasised the significance of collaborative efforts. “Open wells continue to pose a threat to wildlife, but the combined efforts of various stakeholders, including villagers and the forest department, make these rescue operations possible,” he said.

