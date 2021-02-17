IND USA
35,559 FYJC seats still vacant in Pune division

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:51 PM IST

After completing three regular rounds, two special rounds and two rounds of first-come-first-served (FCFS) of the first-year junior college (FYJC) admission process, as many as 35,559 seats have remained vacant under the Pune division.

The deputy director of education, Pune, released the statistics on Wednesday. The admission process can only be extended if the state government allows a further extension.

Of the total vacant seats, 8,007 seats are from Arts stream, 12,813 seats from the Commerce stream, 12,571 seats from the Science stream and 2,168 seats from the vocational stream.

This year due to the Covid-19 outbreak the FYJC admission was delayed and went on till the beginning of February.

Now that admissions are complete, college administrations are worried about completing the syllabus.

This year, a total of 72,820 students were eligible in the first round of admissions to 304 colleges in Pune and Pimpri -Chinchwad.

Due to an interim stay given by the Supreme Court (SC) on the implementation of the quota for the Maratha community in jobs and education, the state education department stopped the admission process on September 9. It resumed on November 26.

“The admission process of FYJC admissions is complete after the two rounds and in Pune division 35,559 seats have remained vacant. Despite the Covid-19 outbreak and entire online admission process, our staff has worked hard. Now the admission process is completed for our directorate level, If we get any instructions or order from the state government about an extension then it will be conducted accordingly,” said Meena Shendkar, assistant director of education, Pune.

