Group clash leads to murder of man in Pune

ByNadeem Inamdar
Aug 18, 2023 12:24 AM IST

Pune: A 35-year-old man was murdered after clashes broke out between two groups over a family dispute on Thursday night, said police officials.

According to officials, the incident occurred in Sayyednagar, Wanowrie. The deceased has been identified as Azim Shaikh alias Antya.

The deceased was beaten up by the members of the other group and some other people were also injured. Seeing the fight taking place on the streets, residents panicked and feared for life. When we received information, we rushed to the spot, said officials of Wanowrie police station.

The work of filing a case is under process and the officials are on the lookout for the accused.

