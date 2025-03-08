38-year-old man from Manjri is 12th suspected GBS death in Pune

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department on Thursday recorded the twelfth death among suspected Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) patients in the district. A 38-year-old man resident of Manjri succumbed to his ailments while undergoing treatment at Sassoon General Hospital on March 3. According to officials, one new suspected case of GBS has taken the total number of suspected GBS cases to 225. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As per the state health officials, the deceased was admitted to Sane Guruji Hospital on February 26. He was later shifted to SGH following complications.

His nerve conduction velocity (NCV) test revealed acute inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (AIDP), a neurological disorder that causes muscle weakness and sensory loss in the limbs. He reportedly died while undergoing treatment at SGH.

The deceased has a travel history to West Bengal and returned 12 days back.

According to officials, one new suspected case of GBS has taken the total number of suspected GBS cases to 225 and the total deaths to twelve. Among these, 197 cases and six deaths have been confirmed as GBS. Of the total cases, 46 patients are from the PMC, 95 from newly added villages in the PMC area, 33 from the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), 37 from Pune rural, and 14 from other districts.

Furthermore, out of these 224 cases, as many as 179 patients have been successfully treated and discharged. Currently, there are 24 patients undergoing treatment and admitted to the ICU. Besides, 15 critical patients are on ventilator support, said the officials.