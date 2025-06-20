Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
3crore defrauded in eight cases

ByNadeem Inamdar
Jun 20, 2025 08:38 AM IST

Pune witnessed eight cheating cases on Wednesday, with citizens losing around ₹3 crore, involving frauds related to property and investment scams.

Pune: Eight cheating cases were lodged in the city on Wednesday where citizens lost around 3 crore. In the first case, Lipi Anuj Khemkar, 45, lodged a cheating related FIR against Anuj Satish Khemkar, 47, and Rajkumari Satish Khemkar, 70, of Boat Club Road. According to her complaint, the accused — husband and mother-in-law — illegally grabbed her commercial shop wherein they signed a rental contract with the tenant and accepted 36.78 lakh. The accused prepared forged documents portraying themselves as owners of the said commercial property. The police have invoked Sections 316(2), 316(5), 318(4), 329(4), 336(3), 338, 340(2), 3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused. The Swargate police have booked Atul Mahshabde of Erandwane; Devendra Auti of Kothrud and Srikant Nagarkar of Pune for allegedly taking 1.80 crore from Prakash Jain Mandot, 54, of Bibvewadi.

Eight cheating cases lodged in the city on Wednesday where citizens lost around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3 crore. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Eight cheating cases lodged in the city on Wednesday where citizens lost around ₹3 crore. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to the complaint, the accused took the money from him over a deal of selling a flat to him but sold it to some other person. They even prepared bogus documents on 500 stamp paper in the name of the victim and siphoned off the investment amount. The crime took place between 2016 and 2023 and the FIR was lodged on June 18. The police have booked the accused under BNS Sections 420, 406, 467, 468, 471, 409, 506, 504 and 34. A 50-year-old resident was cheated of her ATM card by a fraudster who exchanged a bogus ATM card, took her original card and withdrew 1 lakh from her bank account. The incident took place in May and the FIR was lodged on June 18.

Three cyber cases related to share trade fraud were lodged at Ambegaon, Kalepadal and Kondhwa police stations where citizens were duped of 4.50 lakh collectively. In the seventh FIR, a case has been lodged against an accused at Kondhwa police station for duping a victim for 40 lakh while in the eight case, the Market Yard police have booked Falcon Group and Capital Protection Force for cheating investors of 85.43 lakh on the promise of higher returns.

