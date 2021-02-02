IND USA
pune news

3-yr-old female jackal rescued and released in Otur

Pune: A three-year-old female jackal, rescued by the forest department, Otur, Pune district, was released in the wild after medical treatment on Tuesday
By Prachi Bari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:41 PM IST

Pune: A three-year-old female jackal, rescued by the forest department, Otur, Pune district, was released in the wild after medical treatment on Tuesday.

“Farmers found the jackal lying in a semi-conscious state near a field in Otur and alerted us. The young animal required immediate medical intervention and was rushed for treatment to the Wildlife SOS Leopard Rescue Centre in Junnar,” said Yogesh Ghodake, range forest officer, Otur, adding, “The jackal was weak and exhausted when we found her. Otur range is home to a significant jackal population.”

Golden Jackals, native to the Indian subcontinent, play a very important role in forest ecology. “They are omnivorous in nature and feed on a variety of small mammals, birds, fish, hares and even fruits. Unfortunately, the animal is frequent victim of hunting, wildlife trafficking, man-animal conflict and highway accidents. This species is protected under Schedule II of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 and has an estimated population of 80,000 in the wild,” he said.

Preliminary examination by Wildlife SOS veterinary officer Dr Nikhil Bangar revealed that the jackal was suffering from a stomach infection. After a few days of intensive care and treatment, the jackal showed signs of improvement and a final examination deemed her fit for release.

Dr Bangar said, “The jackal was suffering from a stomach infection that led to diarrhoea and severe dehydration. We administered antibiotics and placed the animal under fluid therapy to ensure steady recovery.”

