PUNE: In a major development in the investigation into the Pune toxic liquor tragedy, four police personnel were suspended after their alleged links with the key accused in the illegal liquor network came under scrutiny. 4 police personnel suspended for alleged links with key accused

They have been identified as constables Ramdas Jagtap from Yavat Police Station, Subhash Doiphode from Sub Divisional Office in Daund, and Ajit Kale and Sumit Wagh from Uruli Kanchan Police Station.

According to police sources, the action followed an internal inquiry that revealed that the suspended personnel were allegedly in contact with the accused, Radheshyam Prajapati, who is suspected of operating an illegal country liquor manufacturing unit in Uruli Kanchan. Investigators are probing whether the accused received protection or prior information from the police, despite allegedly being involved in illicit liquor activities for a considerable period.

The suspensions have intensified the focus on the alleged nexus between members of the illegal liquor trade and law enforcement personnel. Authorities suspect the key accused communicated with certain police staff while continuing to manufacture and distribute spurious liquor across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

This latest action follows a massive crackdown after the deadly hooch tragedy, which claimed several lives and exposed a widespread illegal liquor network operating in the region. Senior police officers stated that strict departmental action will be taken against any officer or employee found negligent or linked to those involved in the illicit trade.

Besides police personnel, excise department officials have also faced action for alleged negligence and failure to act against illegal liquor operations. Investigators are examining call records, financial transactions and other evidence to determine the extent of the alleged connections between the accused and the government officials.

The Crime Investigation Department (CID), which has taken over the probe, is investigating the entire supply chain behind the methanol-laced liquor racket. Radheshyam Prajapati allegedly manufactured the toxic liquor and supplied it through a network involving key accused Yogesh Wankhede and others before it reached local vendors in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

CID officers believe the illegal liquor network had been operating for a significant period and generated substantial profits. The probe has now expanded to examine possible administrative lapses, protection networks and financial assets linked to the accused.

Meanwhile, senior Pune police officers have reiterated that no one involved in the racket, directly or indirectly, will be spared and further action is likely as the investigation progresses.