40 property taxpayers avail benefit under PMC’s accident insurance scheme
PUNE At least 40 property taxpayers have availed the benefit under Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) accident insurance scheme or Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay accident insurance scheme since April 2020.
Vikram Kumar, municipal commissioner, said, “Since April 2020, at least 40 property taxpayers have got the benefits of the accident insurance scheme and received compensation worth Rs1.63 crore.”
Total 7,45,900 families are covered under the insurance scheme, said, officials.
Under the scheme, if the taxpayer or his wife passes away in an accident, the family gets compensation of Rs5 lakh. If the kids of the taxpayer die in an accident, the family gets Rs2.5 lakh.
If any person in the taxpayer’s family suffers in an accident, they get ₹2 lakh as medical expenses for hospitalisation and Rs3,000 as ambulance fee.
