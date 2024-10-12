410 passengers fined for unauthorised travelling at Pune railway station

To ensure safe travel and better service to passengers, the Pune railway division cracked a whip on unauthorised travelling by taking up measures like random checking of tickets and imposition of fines. During the drive ₹ 1.18 lakh was collected in fines from 410 passengers for unauthorised travel and towards unbooked luggage carried by them, said official. (HT PHOTO)

The action was taken against 410 passengers on Thursday under the guidance of Indu Dubey, Pune divisional railway manager.

“During the drive ₹1.18 lakh was collected in fines from 410 passengers for unauthorised travel and towards unbooked luggage carried by them,” said Rampal Barpagga, spokesperson, Pune railway division.

“The drive was supervised by Hemant Kumar Behera, divisional commercial manager; and 35 ticket checking staff and 2 Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel were deployed at all entry-exit gates,” said Barpagga.

Due to the festive season, there is a rush at the railway station and a large number of passengers travel illegally so such drives are conducted by the railway administration, said officials.