Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Oct 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

410 passengers fined for unauthorised travelling at Pune railway station

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Oct 12, 2024 08:10 AM IST

Due to the festive season, there is a rush at the railway station and a large number of passengers travel illegally so such drives are conducted by the railway administration, said officials

To ensure safe travel and better service to passengers, the Pune railway division cracked a whip on unauthorised travelling by taking up measures like random checking of tickets and imposition of fines.

During the drive <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.18 lakh was collected in fines from 410 passengers for unauthorised travel and towards unbooked luggage carried by them, said official. (HT PHOTO)
During the drive 1.18 lakh was collected in fines from 410 passengers for unauthorised travel and towards unbooked luggage carried by them, said official. (HT PHOTO)

The action was taken against 410 passengers on Thursday under the guidance of Indu Dubey, Pune divisional railway manager.

“During the drive 1.18 lakh was collected in fines from 410 passengers for unauthorised travel and towards unbooked luggage carried by them,” said Rampal Barpagga, spokesperson, Pune railway division.

“The drive was supervised by Hemant Kumar Behera, divisional commercial manager; and 35 ticket checking staff and 2 Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel were deployed at all entry-exit gates,” said Barpagga.

Due to the festive season, there is a rush at the railway station and a large number of passengers travel illegally so such drives are conducted by the railway administration, said officials.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On