46 booked in two weeks for violating guidelines at tourist spots in Lonavla

Lonavla police have booked 46 tourists for violating various guidelines issued by Pune district administration at various tourist spots, said officials. Police have stepped up action after five people, including four minors, died after drowning in a waterfall behind the Bhushi Dam in Lonavala area. (HT PHOTO)

It is observed that, even after the installation of warning boards, tourists are visiting unknown, banned, slippery spots near various water bodies.

Police have stepped up action after five people, including four minors, died after drowning in a waterfall behind the Bhushi Dam in Lonavala area

Pune district administration has issued certain guidelines as per the Disaster Management Act 2005 and Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita 2023. According to which entry at Bhushi dam area, forts, monuments, dams , tiger point, lion point, ghubad talab and other tourist destinations were banned between 6 pm and 6 am. The restriction to be implemented between July 2 and August 31.

Kishor Dhumal, police inspector Lonavla rural police station, said, “After recent incident in which five members of a family drowned in Bhushi dam, Pune district administration has issued some guidelines for the safety and security of the tourists. But some are still found violating these guidelines. Hence police have to take action against such violators.’’

In the last couple of days, Lonavla and adjoining areas have witnessed heavy rainfall and tourists are advised to follow safety precautions.