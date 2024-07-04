47 casualties at tourist spots in Lonavla since 2017, most in drowning cases

At least 47 people lost their lives in separate drowning incidents at Lonavla since 2017, while 37 of those fatalities occurred at Bhushi Dam, Lonavla police data revealed. As per police, most of the deaths were due to negligence of warnings by tourists. On June 30, five members of a family were swept away in the backwater of Bhushi Dam. The mishap highlighted the issue of safety and security of the tourists at the water bodies. (HT FILE)

In the wake of the recent mishap, police reiterated that even after repeated appeals, tourists tend to enter risky and slippery areas near the dam backwaters.

On Wednesday, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar announced measures to prevent mishaps. He instructed the administration to place warning boards to discourage entry of tourists at such risky places. Pawar also announced compensation of ₹5 lakh to each kin of the deceased family.

“To avoid such mishaps, we will make available funds from the district planning committee, so that security measures like warning boards, and fences at such risky places can be placed,” Pawar said.

Suhas Jagtap, senior police inspector at Lonavla police station, said, “It is observed that tourists ignore warnings issued by police and district administration from time to time. To avoid mishaps, we have also placed sign and warning boards so that tourists get an idea about risky and slippery places.’’

According to Jagtap, After the tragic incident in which five people were swept away in a waterfall, now police along with district administration have issued a set of advisories and implemented strict restrictions on tourist entry at such risky places in Lonavla.

Speaking about this incident, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Sathya Sai Karthik said, “The group proceeded to the restricted area despite clear warning boards.”

Authorities have cautioned against entering the dam’s waters and venturing into the hills, yet tourists persist in ignoring posted warnings, putting themselves at risk, he added.

Nilesh Garade of Wanyajeev Rakshak, Maval, a local trekking group that helped police in the rescue operation, stated that tourists go to remote areas to avoid crowds.

Garade further said, considering previous experiences authorities placed warning banners and posters.

Following the incident, the Lonavla administration has increased police bandobast as entry is banned for tourists visiting Lion’s Point, Tiger Point, and Shivling Point from 6 pm to 6 am from July 2 to August 31.