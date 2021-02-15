IND USA
Covid-19 vaccination drive at Premlok park Hospital Chinchwad. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

525 beneficiaries receive second dose of Covid vaccine in Pune dist

Of the 525 beneficiaries, 90 were from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), 89 from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and 346 from Pune rural.
By Steffy Thevar, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:07 PM IST

As many as 525 beneficiaries, received second Covid vaccine dose on Monday thereby completing their vaccine course as per the central government guidelines.

Of the 525 beneficiaries, 90 were from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), 89 from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and 346 from Pune rural.

The district, meanwhile, reported 32% turnout as 2,638 beneficiaries were vaccinated out of targeted 8,287.

Out of those who got the vaccine, 813 were frontline workers (FLW’s).

Pune rural reported 30 per cent turnout as 1,213 beneficiaries were vaccinated including 542 FLW’s out of the targeted 4,100.

While Pune city reported 33 per cent turnout as 2,800 beneficiaries were vaccinated including 173 FLW’s and PCMC saw 37 per cent turnout as 510 beneficiaries got inoculated out of the 1,387 target beneficiaries.

Zero adverse effects following immunization were reported on Monday.

“The disaster management team of Mulshi administration helped us in finding the bodies,” said police naik Ravindra Nagtilak of Paud police station. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
pune news

Rescuers retrieve bodies of 2 students who drowned in Varasgaon dam near Lavasa

By Shalaka Shinde, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:17 PM IST
The two students who drowned while on an outing with their friends were identified as Nihal Uttam Thapa (21) from Shillong, Meghalaya and Shirashit Chandramauli Soran (20), from Chennai police said
Kasbe has been booked under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Goods and Services Act/ Central Goods Services act.(Representative image)
pune news

Pune businessman held for issuing 110 crore bogus invoices

ANI, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:11 PM IST
The accused identified as Babusha Sharnappa Kasbe also passed input tax credit to registered firms of 16.86 crores.
HT Image
pune news

60-year-old killed in hit and run in Sahakarnagar

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:07 PM IST
An unidentified two-wheeler rider was booked for causing the death of a 60-year-old man in Sahakarnagar, Pune on Sunday
FILE PHOTO: The logo of OYO, India's largest and fastest-growing hotel chain, is seen installed on a hotel building in New Delhi, India, April 3, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi(REUTERS)
pune news

Oyo asked to pay 1.61 lakh by Pune district consumer commission

By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:45 AM IST
Aul Kulkarni, a resident of Vadgaon Budruk, had lodged a complaint with the consumer forum last year as regards his trip to Kerala.
HT Image
pune news

Petrol prices hit record high at 95.10 per litre

By Manasi Deshpande, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:06 PM IST
Petrol prices in Pune hit a record high on February 15, at 95
HT Image
pune news

Lukewarm response to offline lectures on day 1 of college reopening

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:06 PM IST
After a long gap of 11 months, universities and colleges in Pune restarted offline lectures from Monday after the state government’s nod
HT Image
pune news

Truck carrying 939 boxes of alcohol seized

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:06 PM IST
The state excise department team intercepted a truck trying to transport alcohol from Goa through Baramati on Sunday
The PMC and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) will erect the multi-level flyover at ChandanicChowk. Work has been delayed due to land acquisition (HT FILE PHOTO)
pune news

4 flat owners oppose PMC’s flat acquisition to erect multi-level flyover at Chandani chowk

By Abhay Khairnar, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:14 PM IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari instructed the PMC give compensation as instructed by the courts, to sort out the issue at the earliest
HT Image
pune news

We should prefer a hybrid model of teaching: Nitin Karmalkar

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:05 PM IST
From Monday onwards, universities and colleges across the state were allowed to reopen for offline classes
The incident happened at 8:50pm on Sunday, when the complainant shop owner of Balaji Trading Company was in his shop (HT REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
pune news

Three booked in Dattanagar firing incident

By Shalaka Shinde, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:15 PM IST
The injured man has been identified as Vishal Prahlad Punjabi (32), the owner of the shop located on Dattanagar-Katraj road in the Ambegaon Khurd area of Katraj
A beneficiary gets vaccinated by a medical staff at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital in Pune. (HT FILE)
pune news

“People with medical conditions should consult family doctor before taking vaccine”

By Steffy Thevar, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:02 PM IST
Currently, vaccination drive is underway for healthcare and frontline worker. Soon in the coming months the district administration would start vaccination for the general public beginning with those above 50 years of age and suffering from comorbidities
Covid-19 vaccine vials at Kalavati Mavale Hospital, Nana Peth in Pune. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
Covid-19 vaccine vials at Kalavati Mavale Hospital, Nana Peth in Pune. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
pune news

No new Covid-related deaths reported in Pune district on Monday

By Steffy Thevar, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:05 PM IST
The district reported 394 new Covid cases on Monday which took the progressive count of the cases to 3.95 lakh of which 3.80 lakh have recovered
HT Image
pune news

Light rains forecast for Pune on February 18

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 09:40 PM IST
Pune: Light rainfall is expected in Pune city on February 18, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)
HT Image
pune news

BJP decides to continue PMC general body meet online; Oppn parties cry foul

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 08:45 PM IST
PUNE: Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to corner the corporators of opposition parties on the issue of holding the Pune Municipal Corporation general body meetings in the presence of elected members
