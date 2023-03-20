52-year-old trekker slips into valley at Malshej Ghat, dies

PUNE A 52-year-old trekker from Nashik died on Sunday after falling into the valley of Malshej Ghat, said police officials. The deceased has been identified as Kiran Kale. While trekking on the last stretch of the Chordara ghat, Kale accidentally fell from a nearby cliff in a 50-100 feet deep valley and died. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to Pune rural police, a group of 15-20 trekkers from Nashik had come to Malshej area on Sunday. They had plans to trek from Malshej ghat to Chordara ghat.

While trekking on the last stretch of the Chordara ghat, Kale accidentally fell from a nearby cliff in a 50-100 feet deep valley and died.

Immediately after the incident, a team of Otur police and local trekking groups including Shivneri trekkers rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation and recovered the body.

As such accidents are on the rise, Pune rural police have asked people to take proper precautions while going on treks.