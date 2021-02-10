53-year-old in custody for sexual assault of minor niece
A 53-year-old man was remanded to five days in police custody by a local court on Wednesday for sexual assault of his nine-year-old niece in Khed, Pune.
The arrested man had called the child to the kitchen of his house while the other people were busy and assaulted her.
The girl opened up to her parents after which her father lodged a complaint with the local police.
“The two families live next to each other. She knew the man very well. The families are into farming as an occupation,” said police sub-inspector Somnath Zende of Chakan police station who is investigating the case.
The man was arrested and produced in court on Wednesday.
The police will visit the spot and record statements of people in the house on Thursday.
A case under Sections 376(1), 376(2)(f), 376(3) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 3(c)with 4 and 5(n) with 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act, 2012 was registered at Chakan police station.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man arrested for possessing rare Sambar deer horns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Content writers accept love-letter orders before Valentine’s day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
53-year-old in custody for sexual assault of minor niece
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fake bride racket busted, nine women in police custody
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pimpri-Chinchwad police solve pending 2018 murder case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune rural police on the hunt for assailants who shot “goldman”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fadnavis to visit PMC on Thursday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
10 small shops to come up on Pune railway station premises
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ayush products see 44% rise in sale post Covid outbreak: Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre, SPPU sign MoU to promote Ayush practices
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Awareness leads to better sex ratio in Pune city
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Literary fraternity in Pune helps young writer’s bereaved family by selling his book
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Post-Covid Pune gradually tunes back to music, organisers uphold Covid norms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Standing committee approves saffron flag on Sinhagad worth ₹1 cr
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two Hingoli natives booked for assault at Chakan hospital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox