53-year-old in custody for sexual assault of minor niece

A 53-year-old man was remanded to five days in police custody by a local court on Wednesday for sexual assault of his nine-year-old niece in Khed, Pune.

The arrested man had called the child to the kitchen of his house while the other people were busy and assaulted her.

The girl opened up to her parents after which her father lodged a complaint with the local police.

“The two families live next to each other. She knew the man very well. The families are into farming as an occupation,” said police sub-inspector Somnath Zende of Chakan police station who is investigating the case.

The man was arrested and produced in court on Wednesday.

The police will visit the spot and record statements of people in the house on Thursday.

A case under Sections 376(1), 376(2)(f), 376(3) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 3(c)with 4 and 5(n) with 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act, 2012 was registered at Chakan police station.