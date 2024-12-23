Menu Explore
555 imported vehicles registered with Pune RTO in 2024 

ByNadeem Inamdar
Dec 23, 2024 06:46 AM IST

Pune typically sees registrations of around 2.5 to 3 lakh vehicles annually, with the city’s total vehicle count exceeding 35 lakh

In the last 11 months, Pune city has registered 555 imported vehicles, including 300 two-wheelers and 255 luxury cars, agricultural vehicles, and other four-wheelers. This marks a significant rise compared to 309 such vehicles registered in 2023, which had already brought in substantial revenue for the Regional Transport Office (RTO). 

The data provided by the RTO reveals that, in 2023, 160 of the 309 imported vehicles were two-wheelers, while 149 were four-wheelers. (HT PHOTo)
The data provided by the RTO reveals that, in 2023, 160 of the 309 imported vehicles were two-wheelers, while 149 were four-wheelers.

Pune typically sees registrations of around 2.5 to 3 lakh vehicles annually, with the city’s total vehicle count exceeding 35 lakh. Most of these are two-wheelers, although RTO officials have observed a gradual decline in daily registrations. The data provided by the RTO reveals that, in 2023, 160 of the 309 imported vehicles were two-wheelers, while 149 were four-wheelers.  

Owners of imported vehicles are required to pay 20% of the vehicle’s market price as service charges, in addition to paying for choice registration numbers, which further boosts government revenue. 

Deputy RTO Swapnil Bhosale noted a noticeable increase in the registration of imported two-wheelers over four-wheelers this year. “This trend has brought robust revenue earnings for the government,” he said. 

The process of importing vehicles involves compliance with various regulations laid out by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Imported vehicles must meet specific requirements, such as speedometers being compatible with Indian measuring units and vehicles being right-hand drive. Additionally, all provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, must be fulfilled.  

The cost of registering imported vehicles is also significant. For two-wheelers, the registration fee is 3,000, while for four-wheelers, it is 5,000. Additionally, the import tax is approximately 20 lakh. Imported cars are often registered directly at showrooms, streamlining the process for buyers. 

