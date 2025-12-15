Search
6 booked in alleged cow-vigilante assault in Velhe

ByHT Correspondent 
Published on: Dec 15, 2025 04:44 am IST

The incident occurred on Friday evening when the complainant, Ketan Pravin Waghmode, was returning home in a tempo after purchasing a bullock.

PUNE: Pune rural police have registered a case against six persons in connection with an alleged cow-vigilante assault and extortion incident reported from Velhe, Rajgad taluka in Pune district.

According to the complaint lodged at Velhe police station, Waghmode was near Askarvadi Phata when the accused, who arrived on motorcycles, intercepted his vehicle.

The accused, identified as Dadu Lihman and his associates, allegedly blocked the tempo, accused Waghmode of transporting cattle for slaughter, forcibly seized his mobile phone, and assaulted him while claiming to be “cow protectors.”

In his complaint, Waghmode stated that he was taken to a nearby deserted area, where the accused called additional associates and assaulted him with kicks, punches, and wooden sticks. The accused allegedly withdrew money from his mobile wallet to purchase beer and demanded 30,000 to release the vehicle and the animal.

When one of the accused accompanied Waghmode to Nasrapur to collect the money, local residents detained him and handed him over to the police. However, the remaining accused managed to flee, and a search operation is currently underway.

Kishor Shewate, API at Velhe police station, said, “These are known criminals, and police have identified all the accused. Teams have been formed to arrest them.”

