6 jump into biogas pit to rescue cat in Ahmednagar; 5 feared dead

Pune: Five of the six persons are feared drowned as they jumped one after another into a well having slurry consisting of water mixed with animal waste to rescue a cat that had fallen, at a farm in Newasa tehsil of Ahmednagar district Tuesday evening. Video grab of the well. Five of six persons feared drowned as they jumped into well having slurry consisting of water mixed with animal waste to rescue cat that had fallen at farm in Ahmednagar district. (HT)

The sixth person has been taken to hospital while search was on for the five till the time of going to press, said officials.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

According to the Newasa police, the incident took place at Wakdi village in an abandoned well containing slurry of animal excreta.

Dhananjay Jadhav, incharge, Newasa Police Station, said, “A youngster first jumped into the well to rescue the cat that accidently fell into the well, and others followed suit.”

The five persons are reportedly fallen unconscious due to gas emanated by animal waste.

The drowned have been identified as Manik Govind Kale (65), Sandeep Manik Kale (36), Bablu Anil Kale (28), Anil Bapurao Kale (53) and Babasaheb Gaikwad (36) while one injured Vijay Manik Kale (35) was admitted to rural hospital at Newasa and later shifted to Apex Hospital in Ahmednagar.

Jadhav said, “Rescue teams are on ground and two big suction pumps have been brought to drain out water from the well. MSEDCL and medical teams have been kept on standby along with ambulances.”