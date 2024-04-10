 6 jump into biogas pit to rescue cat in Ahmednagar; 5 feared dead - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

6 jump into biogas pit to rescue cat in Ahmednagar; 5 feared dead

ByNadeem Inamdar
Apr 10, 2024 08:32 AM IST

Five of six persons feared drowned as they jumped into well having slurry consisting of water mixed with animal waste to rescue cat that had fallen at farm in Ahmednagar district

Pune: Five of the six persons are feared drowned as they jumped one after another into a well having slurry consisting of water mixed with animal waste to rescue a cat that had fallen, at a farm in Newasa tehsil of Ahmednagar district Tuesday evening.

Video grab of the well. Five of six persons feared drowned as they jumped into well having slurry consisting of water mixed with animal waste to rescue cat that had fallen at farm in Ahmednagar district. (HT)
Video grab of the well. Five of six persons feared drowned as they jumped into well having slurry consisting of water mixed with animal waste to rescue cat that had fallen at farm in Ahmednagar district. (HT)

The sixth person has been taken to hospital while search was on for the five till the time of going to press, said officials.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

According to the Newasa police, the incident took place at Wakdi village in an abandoned well containing slurry of animal excreta.

Dhananjay Jadhav, incharge, Newasa Police Station, said, “A youngster first jumped into the well to rescue the cat that accidently fell into the well, and others followed suit.”

The five persons are reportedly fallen unconscious due to gas emanated by animal waste.

The drowned have been identified as Manik Govind Kale (65), Sandeep Manik Kale (36), Bablu Anil Kale (28), Anil Bapurao Kale (53) and Babasaheb Gaikwad (36) while one injured Vijay Manik Kale (35) was admitted to rural hospital at Newasa and later shifted to Apex Hospital in Ahmednagar.

Jadhav said, “Rescue teams are on ground and two big suction pumps have been brought to drain out water from the well. MSEDCL and medical teams have been kept on standby along with ambulances.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / 6 jump into biogas pit to rescue cat in Ahmednagar; 5 feared dead
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On