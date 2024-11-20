608 polling stations added across 21 constituencies of Pune district

As the number of voters in Pune district, including Pune city, has increased by more than 11 lakhs in the past five years since the 2019 state assembly elections, 608 polling stations have been added in the 2024 assembly elections with the highest number of polling stations (81) added in the Bhosari constituency alone. Accordingly, voting will be held at a total 8,969 polling stations this year as compared to 8,361 polling stations in the last assembly elections. In the last assembly elections, there were 7,729,217 voters across 21 assembly constituencies – eight in Pune city, three in Pimpri-Chinchwad, and 10 in the remaining rural areas. (HT PHOTO)

While as many as 81 polling stations have been added in Bhosari alone, 78 polling stations have been added in the Hadapsar constituency with the number of polling stations in the Junnar, Shivajinagar, Parvati and Pune Cantonment constituencies remaining the same as per the information shared by the Pune district election administration.

According to the final voter list for the 2024 assembly elections prepared by the district election branch, there has been a record increase of 1,120,373 voters so the total number of voters in the city and district is now 8,849,590.

Deputy district election officer Minal Kalaskar said, “As per the instructions of the Election Commission, the number of voters at each polling station has been increased from 1,000 to 1,500 in view of the crowd at the polling stations and the delay in voting. Meanwhile, additional polling stations have been planned due to the increase in the number of voters as compared to the last elections. Accordingly, 608 polling stations have been added this year.”

Kalaskar said that 73 polling stations have been added in Chinchwad constituency, 68 in Shirur, 61 in Khadakwasla, 38 in Purandar, 38 in Bhor, 35 in Maval, and 32 in Vadgaon Sheri.